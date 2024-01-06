Saturday's game features the Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) matching up at Jack Stephens Center (on January 6) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-71 win for Little Rock.

The matchup has no line set.

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Little Rock, Arkansas

Venue: Jack Stephens Center

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 75, Eastern Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Little Rock (-4.1)

Little Rock (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.7

Little Rock has compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season, while Eastern Illinois is 5-6-0. The Trojans have an 11-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Panthers have a record of 4-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Little Rock is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games, while Eastern Illinois has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans have a -12 scoring differential, putting up 79.8 points per game (67th in college basketball) and giving up 80.5 (349th in college basketball).

The 36.3 rebounds per game Little Rock averages rank 196th in the country. Its opponents pull down 35.3 per outing.

Little Rock connects on 6.6 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.1 on average.

The Trojans score 101.2 points per 100 possessions (56th in college basketball), while allowing 102.1 points per 100 possessions (353rd in college basketball).

Little Rock forces 11.8 turnovers per game (201st in college basketball) while committing 11.1 (120th in college basketball play).

