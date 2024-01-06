OVC rivals meet when the Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC) welcome in the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) at Jack Stephens Center, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Little Rock Stats Insights

The Trojans make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

Little Rock has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

The Trojans are the 195th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 138th.

The 79.8 points per game the Trojans put up are 14.4 more points than the Panthers allow (65.4).

When Little Rock puts up more than 65.4 points, it is 8-7.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison

Little Rock posts 80.1 points per game in home games, compared to 76.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.7 points per contest.

The Trojans are allowing 77.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.2 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (82.8).

Looking at three-point shooting, Little Rock has fared better in home games this season, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 5.2 threes per game and a 23% three-point percentage away from home.

Little Rock Upcoming Schedule