How to Watch Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OVC rivals meet when the Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC) welcome in the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) at Jack Stephens Center, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Little Rock Stats Insights
- The Trojans make 44.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.8 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- Little Rock has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 195th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers rank 138th.
- The 79.8 points per game the Trojans put up are 14.4 more points than the Panthers allow (65.4).
- When Little Rock puts up more than 65.4 points, it is 8-7.
Little Rock Home & Away Comparison
- Little Rock posts 80.1 points per game in home games, compared to 76.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.7 points per contest.
- The Trojans are allowing 77.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 5.2 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (82.8).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Little Rock has fared better in home games this season, averaging 7.1 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 5.2 threes per game and a 23% three-point percentage away from home.
Little Rock Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 81-75
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|L 90-82
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 88-80
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/6/2024
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/13/2024
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/18/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
