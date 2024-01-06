The Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC) play the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) in a matchup of OVC teams at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois matchup.

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Little Rock Moneyline Eastern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM Little Rock (-8.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Little Rock (-8.5) 146.5 -450 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Trends

Little Rock has covered eight times in 16 games with a spread this season.

In the Trojans' 16 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

Eastern Illinois has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of three Panthers games this year have hit the over.

