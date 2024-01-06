Saturday's game at Jack Stephens Center has the Little Rock Trojans (3-11) squaring off against the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-10) at 2:00 PM ET on January 6. Our computer prediction projects a 68-61 victory for Little Rock, who are favored by our model.

The Trojans won their last matchup 79-59 against SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday.

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 68, Eastern Illinois 61

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

When the Trojans took down the Duquesne Dukes, who are ranked No. 178 in our computer rankings, on December 21 by a score of 63-52, it was their signature victory of the year so far.

The Trojans have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Little Rock is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Little Rock 2023-24 Best Wins

63-52 over Duquesne (No. 178) on December 21

59-57 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 218) on December 28

79-59 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 323) on January 4

Little Rock Leaders

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 6.9 PTS, 7 AST, 1.7 STL, 33 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)

6.9 PTS, 7 AST, 1.7 STL, 33 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25) Jayla Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (24-for-51)

10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (24-for-51) Faith Lee: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG%

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG% Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35 FG%, 16.1 3PT% (5-for-31)

9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35 FG%, 16.1 3PT% (5-for-31) Lamariyee Williams: 3.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%

Little Rock Performance Insights

The Trojans average 55.9 points per game (322nd in college basketball) while giving up 66.9 per outing (246th in college basketball). They have a -154 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

Offensively, Little Rock is putting up 72 points per game this year in conference games. To compare, its overall average (55.9 points per game) is 16.1 PPG lower.

In home games, the Trojans are scoring 7.8 fewer points per game (51.2) than they are away from home (59).

In home games, Little Rock is giving up 11.3 fewer points per game (62) than in road games (73.3).

