Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-7, 0-0 OVC) meet a fellow OVC squad, the Little Rock Trojans (6-7, 0-0 OVC), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Jack Stephens Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Little Rock Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jamir Chaplin: 15.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 11.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Khalen Robinson: 17.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Illinois Players to Watch
- Kooper Jacobi: 10.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nakyel Shelton: 11.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tiger Booker: 11.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sincere Malone: 6.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyndall Davis: 5.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Stat Comparison
|Little Rock Rank
|Little Rock AVG
|Eastern Illinois AVG
|Eastern Illinois Rank
|95th
|78.8
|Points Scored
|70.8
|277th
|343rd
|80.2
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|48th
|213th
|36.0
|Rebounds
|37.6
|136th
|82nd
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|93rd
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|5.4
|332nd
|168th
|13.7
|Assists
|14.5
|118th
|126th
|11.2
|Turnovers
|11.5
|154th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.