OVC foes meet when the Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC) host the Eastern Illinois Panthers (7-8, 1-1 OVC) at Jack Stephens Center, tipping off at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Trojans are 8.5-point favorites in the game. The point total for the matchup is 146.5.

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Favorite Spread Over/Under Little Rock -8.5 146.5

Little Rock Betting Records & Stats

Little Rock and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 points in 12 of 16 games this season.

The average point total in Little Rock's contests this year is 160.3, 13.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Trojans are 8-8-0 against the spread this season.

Little Rock sports an 8-8-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-6-0 mark of Eastern Illinois.

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Little Rock 12 75% 79.8 150.3 80.5 145.9 153.7 Eastern Illinois 2 18.2% 70.5 150.3 65.4 145.9 139.0

Additional Little Rock Insights & Trends

Little Rock is 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Trojans have hit the over six times.

The Trojans record 14.4 more points per game (79.8) than the Panthers allow (65.4).

Little Rock is 8-7 against the spread and 8-7 overall when scoring more than 65.4 points.

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Little Rock 8-8-0 0-0 11-5-0 Eastern Illinois 5-6-0 4-4 4-7-0

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Home/Away Splits

Little Rock Eastern Illinois 7-3 Home Record 5-1 1-4 Away Record 1-7 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 1-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-4-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.7 76.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.3 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 4-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-6-0

