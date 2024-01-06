How to Watch the Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Little Rock Trojans (3-11) take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-10) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in OVC play.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Panthers' 64.2 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 66.9 the Trojans allow.
- Eastern Illinois is 5-3 when it scores more than 66.9 points.
- Little Rock has a 3-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.2 points.
- The Trojans average 14.4 fewer points per game (55.9) than the Panthers give up (70.3).
- When Little Rock scores more than 70.3 points, it is 1-2.
- This season the Trojans are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Panthers give up.
- The Panthers shoot 41.1% from the field, just 3.5 lower than the Trojans concede.
Little Rock Leaders
- Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 6.9 PTS, 7 AST, 1.7 STL, 33 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)
- Jayla Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (24-for-51)
- Faith Lee: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG%
- Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35 FG%, 16.1 3PT% (5-for-31)
- Lamariyee Williams: 3.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%
Little Rock Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 59-57
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Tennessee State
|L 83-78
|Gentry Complex
|1/4/2024
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 79-59
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/6/2024
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|1/13/2024
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|1/18/2024
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
