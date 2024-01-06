The Little Rock Trojans (3-11) take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-10) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in OVC play.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 64.2 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 66.9 the Trojans allow.
  • Eastern Illinois is 5-3 when it scores more than 66.9 points.
  • Little Rock has a 3-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.2 points.
  • The Trojans average 14.4 fewer points per game (55.9) than the Panthers give up (70.3).
  • When Little Rock scores more than 70.3 points, it is 1-2.
  • This season the Trojans are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Panthers give up.
  • The Panthers shoot 41.1% from the field, just 3.5 lower than the Trojans concede.

Little Rock Leaders

  • Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 6.9 PTS, 7 AST, 1.7 STL, 33 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)
  • Jayla Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (24-for-51)
  • Faith Lee: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG%
  • Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35 FG%, 16.1 3PT% (5-for-31)
  • Lamariyee Williams: 3.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%

Little Rock Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 @ Tennessee Tech W 59-57 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/30/2023 @ Tennessee State L 83-78 Gentry Complex
1/4/2024 SIU-Edwardsville W 79-59 Jack Stephens Center
1/6/2024 Eastern Illinois - Jack Stephens Center
1/13/2024 @ UT Martin - Skyhawk Arena
1/18/2024 @ Southern Indiana - Screaming Eagles Arena

