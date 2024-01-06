The Little Rock Trojans (3-11) take on the Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-10) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday in OVC play.

Little Rock Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Little Rock vs. Eastern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 64.2 points per game are only 2.7 fewer points than the 66.9 the Trojans allow.

Eastern Illinois is 5-3 when it scores more than 66.9 points.

Little Rock has a 3-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 64.2 points.

The Trojans average 14.4 fewer points per game (55.9) than the Panthers give up (70.3).

When Little Rock scores more than 70.3 points, it is 1-2.

This season the Trojans are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Panthers give up.

The Panthers shoot 41.1% from the field, just 3.5 lower than the Trojans concede.

Little Rock Leaders

Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 6.9 PTS, 7 AST, 1.7 STL, 33 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25)

6.9 PTS, 7 AST, 1.7 STL, 33 FG%, 20 3PT% (5-for-25) Jayla Brooks: 10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (24-for-51)

10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.8 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (24-for-51) Faith Lee: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG%

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.1 FG% Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35 FG%, 16.1 3PT% (5-for-31)

9.9 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35 FG%, 16.1 3PT% (5-for-31) Lamariyee Williams: 3.4 PTS, 41.2 FG%

