Will Marco Scandella Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 6?
Can we count on Marco Scandella scoring a goal when the St. Louis Blues clash with the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Scandella stats and insights
- In two of 35 games this season, Scandella has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Scandella has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 9.5% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 118 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Scandella recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:34
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:28
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:36
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|11:32
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:34
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|12:37
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|13:04
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:00
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|12:09
|Home
|L 6-4
Blues vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
