Will Robert Thomas Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 6?
In the upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Robert Thomas to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Thomas stats and insights
- Thomas has scored in 14 of 37 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus four assists.
- Thomas averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 118 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Thomas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|21:39
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|23:58
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|24:09
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|1
|1
|21:41
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|3
|0
|3
|18:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|21:15
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|3
|2
|1
|22:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Home
|L 6-4
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.