Saturday's game between the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) and the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has a projected final score of 76-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored San Diego State squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The game has no set line.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

San Diego State vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 76, UNLV 68

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. UNLV

Computer Predicted Spread: San Diego State (-7.4)

San Diego State (-7.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

San Diego State is 5-6-0 against the spread this season compared to UNLV's 5-5-0 ATS record. A total of six out of the Aztecs' games this season have gone over the point total, and seven of the Rebels' games have gone over.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs have a +167 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.4 points per game to rank 125th in college basketball and are giving up 65.5 per outing to rank 59th in college basketball.

San Diego State wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.7 boards. It is grabbing 38.1 rebounds per game (119th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.4 per contest.

San Diego State connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (195th in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (225th in college basketball), compared to the 7.1 its opponents make while shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc.

The Aztecs rank 103rd in college basketball with 98.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 46th in college basketball defensively with 83.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

San Diego State has committed 2.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.1 (52nd in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (133rd in college basketball).

UNLV Performance Insights

The Rebels outscore opponents by 9.4 points per game (posting 77.5 points per game, 120th in college basketball, and conceding 68.1 per contest, 112th in college basketball) and have a +113 scoring differential.

The 35.8 rebounds per game UNLV accumulates rank 219th in the country. Their opponents pull down 36.3.

UNLV hits 7.8 three-pointers per game (151st in college basketball) at a 34.4% rate (140th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make, shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc.

UNLV has committed 10.5 turnovers per game (76th in college basketball), 2.8 fewer than the 13.3 it forces (87th in college basketball).

