Can we expect Scott Perunovich finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perunovich stats and insights

Perunovich is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 118 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 2-1 12/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:22 Away L 4-2 12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:21 Home L 2-1 12/27/2023 Stars 2 0 2 12:17 Home W 2-1 12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:34 Home W 7-5 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.