Can we expect Scott Perunovich finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Perunovich stats and insights

  • Perunovich is yet to score through 22 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 118 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 2-1
12/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 12:22 Away L 4-2
12/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:21 Home L 2-1
12/27/2023 Stars 2 0 2 12:17 Home W 2-1
12/23/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:34 Home W 7-5
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 2-1 OT

Blues vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

