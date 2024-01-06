Will Scott Perunovich Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 6?
Can we expect Scott Perunovich finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Perunovich stats and insights
- Perunovich is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 118 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Perunovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:11
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|12:22
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|13:21
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.