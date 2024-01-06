Will Torey Krug Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on January 6?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues go head to head against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Torey Krug going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Torey Krug score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Krug stats and insights
- Krug has scored in one of 37 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 1.2% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes have given up 118 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.9 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Krug recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:35
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:55
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:32
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|19:51
|Home
|W 7-5
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:37
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|21:14
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|19:01
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:28
|Home
|L 6-4
Blues vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
