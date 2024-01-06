Saturday's game at H.O. Clemmons Arena has the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) taking on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) at 6:30 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 86-81 win for UAPB, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Where: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: H.O. Clemmons Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 86, Alabama A&M 81

Spread & Total Prediction for UAPB vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: UAPB (-4.4)

UAPB (-4.4) Computer Predicted Total: 166.7

UAPB has a 2-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Alabama A&M, who is 6-7-0 ATS. The Golden Lions are 9-0-0 and the Bulldogs are 9-4-0 in terms of hitting the over. UAPB is 2-7 against the spread and 1-8 overall in its last 10 games, while Alabama A&M has gone 5-5 against the spread and 1-9 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions average 86.9 points per game (10th in college basketball) while allowing 89.3 per outing (363rd in college basketball). They have a -31 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

The 33.8 rebounds per game UAPB averages rank 303rd in the nation, and are 4.7 fewer than the 38.5 its opponents record per outing.

UAPB hits 11.9 three-pointers per game (third-most in college basketball) at a 39.9% rate (10th in college basketball), compared to the 9.2 per game its opponents make at a 34.8% rate.

The Golden Lions rank 55th in college basketball with 101.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 359th in college basketball defensively with 103.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UAPB forces 13.4 turnovers per game (76th in college basketball) while committing 12.8 (276th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.