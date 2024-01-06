The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) hope to snap a 10-game road losing skid at the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UAPB vs. Alabama A&M matchup.

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends

UAPB has a record of just 2-6-1 against the spread this season.

So far this season, each of the Golden Lions games has hit the over.

Alabama A&M has covered six times in 13 games with a spread this year.

The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.

