UAPB vs. Alabama A&M: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-12, 0-0 SWAC) hope to snap a 10-game road losing skid at the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UAPB vs. Alabama A&M matchup.
UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAPB Moneyline
|Alabama A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UAPB (-3.5)
|167.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UAPB (-3.5)
|167.5
|-178
|+144
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Betting Trends
- UAPB has a record of just 2-6-1 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, each of the Golden Lions games has hit the over.
- Alabama A&M has covered six times in 13 games with a spread this year.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.