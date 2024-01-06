Saturday's contest between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-7) at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 73-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UAPB squad taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last time out, the Golden Lions won on Sunday 103-87 over McNeese.

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 73, Alabama A&M 63

Other SWAC Predictions

UAPB Schedule Analysis

The Golden Lions' best win of the season came against the Arkansas Razorbacks, a top 100 team (No. 52), according to our computer rankings. The Golden Lions registered the 74-70 road win on December 10.

The Golden Lions have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 23rd-most in the country.

UAPB has five losses against Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the nation.

UAPB 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 on the road over Arkansas (No. 52) on December 10

78-76 on the road over SMU (No. 109) on December 4

103-87 on the road over McNeese (No. 357) on December 31

UAPB Leaders

Zaay Green: 19.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 45.3 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

19.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 45.3 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Coriah Beck: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76)

12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (25-for-76) Jelissa Reese: 8.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.2 FG%

8.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.2 FG% Maya Peat: 9.2 PTS, 52.1 FG%

9.2 PTS, 52.1 FG% Maori Davenport: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.0 FG%

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions outscore opponents by 2.5 points per game (scoring 77.0 points per game to rank 53rd in college basketball while allowing 74.5 per contest to rank 329th in college basketball) and have a +32 scoring differential overall.

