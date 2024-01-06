UAPB vs. Alabama A&M January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SWAC slate includes the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) meeting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11, 0-0 SWAC) at 6:30 PM ET.
UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
UAPB Players to Watch
- Rashad Williams: 19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joe French: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylen Milton: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lonnell Martin Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ismael Plet: 5.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Alabama A&M Players to Watch
- Dailin Smith: 14.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Caleb Blackwell: 5.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jayland Randall: 6.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Omari Peek-Green: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chad Moodie: 4.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Stat Comparison
|UAPB Rank
|UAPB AVG
|Alabama A&M AVG
|Alabama A&M Rank
|12th
|86.9
|Points Scored
|69.8
|288th
|363rd
|89.3
|Points Allowed
|87.8
|361st
|289th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|34.5
|265th
|295th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.1
|110th
|3rd
|11.9
|3pt Made
|4.0
|359th
|37th
|16.8
|Assists
|9.8
|348th
|268th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|15.0
|351st
