Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-8) against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-6), at 4:00 PM ET.

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

UAPB Players to Watch

Zaay Green: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jelissa Reese: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Coriah Beck: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Maya Peat: 8.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Maori Davenport: 5.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Amiah Simmons: 14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Alisha Wilson: 8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Darian Burgin: 9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaylah Turner: 11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Asianae Nicholson: 3.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

