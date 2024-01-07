Arkansas vs. Georgia Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) and Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) squaring off at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 67-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.
The Razorbacks fell in their most recent outing 73-63 against Kentucky on Thursday.
Arkansas vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Arkansas vs. Georgia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 67, Georgia 65
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- The Razorbacks beat the No. 22-ranked Florida State Seminoles, 71-58, on November 30, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Razorbacks have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).
- The Razorbacks have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (six).
Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-58 on the road over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 30
- 60-59 over Illinois (No. 86) on December 20
- 82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 87) on November 10
- 65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 104) on November 24
- 66-58 over UIC (No. 117) on December 21
Arkansas Leaders
- Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.4 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 34.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (25-for-81)
- Taliah Scott: 22.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (40-for-132)
- Samara Spencer: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68)
- Makayla Daniels: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.0 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)
- Maryam Dauda: 8.0 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 46.3 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game with a +131 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.3 points per game (94th in college basketball) and give up 64.1 per contest (180th in college basketball).
- The Razorbacks' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 68.9 points a contest compared to the 72.3 they've averaged this season.
