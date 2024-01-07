Sunday's game between the Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) and Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) squaring off at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 67-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 7.

The Razorbacks fell in their most recent outing 73-63 against Kentucky on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arkansas vs. Georgia Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 67, Georgia 65

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks beat the No. 22-ranked Florida State Seminoles, 71-58, on November 30, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Razorbacks have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

The Razorbacks have tied for the second-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (six).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arkansas 2023-24 Best Wins

71-58 on the road over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 30

60-59 over Illinois (No. 86) on December 20

82-79 at home over Murray State (No. 87) on November 10

65-62 over Wisconsin (No. 104) on November 24

66-58 over UIC (No. 117) on December 21

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.4 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 34.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (25-for-81)

10.4 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 34.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (25-for-81) Taliah Scott: 22.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (40-for-132)

22.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (40-for-132) Samara Spencer: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68)

12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68) Makayla Daniels: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.0 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.0 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70) Maryam Dauda: 8.0 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 46.3 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game with a +131 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.3 points per game (94th in college basketball) and give up 64.1 per contest (180th in college basketball).

The Razorbacks' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 68.9 points a contest compared to the 72.3 they've averaged this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.