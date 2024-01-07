The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) face the Georgia Bulldogs (8-4) in a matchup of SEC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Arkansas vs. Georgia Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Arkansas Players to Watch

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

10.6 PTS, 12.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Taliah Scott: 22.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

22.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Daniels: 10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Samara Spencer: 12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Maryam Dauda: 7.9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

Georgia Players to Watch

Javyn Nicholson: 15.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.8 PTS, 9.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Zoesha Smith: 11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Asia Avinger: 6.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Destiny Thomas: 4.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

4.6 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Chloe Chapman: 5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

