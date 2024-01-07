The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-4) will host the Georgia Bulldogs (10-4) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: SEC Network

Arkansas vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score only 4.2 more points per game (68.3) than the Razorbacks give up (64.1).

Georgia has put together a 9-1 record in games it scores more than 64.1 points.

Arkansas has a 10-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.3 points.

The 72.3 points per game the Razorbacks score are 12.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (60.2).

Arkansas has an 11-3 record when scoring more than 60.2 points.

When Georgia allows fewer than 72.3 points, it is 10-3.

The Razorbacks are making 38.6% of their shots from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow to opponents (34.0%).

The Bulldogs shoot 42.1% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Razorbacks allow.

Arkansas Leaders

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.4 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 34.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (25-for-81)

10.4 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.9 STL, 1.6 BLK, 34.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (25-for-81) Taliah Scott: 22.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (40-for-132)

22.3 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (40-for-132) Samara Spencer: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68)

12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (20-for-68) Makayla Daniels: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.0 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

10.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.0 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70) Maryam Dauda: 8.0 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 46.3 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

Arkansas Schedule