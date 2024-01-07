Best Bets, Odds for the Chargers vs. Chiefs Game – Week 18
We have best bets recommendations as the Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) enter a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium on a four-game losing streak.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chargers vs. Chiefs? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When is Chargers vs. Chiefs?
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- While BetMGM has the Chargers winning by 3.5, the model has the Chiefs taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (8.1 points). Take the Chiefs.
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Chargers a 64.9% chance to win.
- The Chargers have compiled a 4-4 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).
- Los Angeles has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
- The Chiefs will play as the underdog for the first time this season.
- Kansas City has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +154 moneyline set for this game.
Who will win? The Chargers or Chiefs? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 18 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Kansas City (+3.5)
- The Chargers have put together a record of 5-10-1 against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has an ATS record of 2-0-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- The Chiefs have covered the spread nine times in 16 games with a set spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Chargers vs. Chiefs matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (35)
- Los Angeles and Kansas City combine to average 8.3 more points per game than the over/under of 35 set for this game.
- The Chargers and the Chiefs have seen their opponents average a combined 6.7 more points per game than the over/under of 35 set in this game.
- Chargers games have gone over the point total on five of 16 occasions (31.2%).
- Out of the Chiefs' 16 games with a set total, five have hit the over (31.2%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.