The Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) take a four-game losing skid into a game against the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 35 points for the game.

The Chargers' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on their matchup against Chiefs. The betting insights and trends for the Chiefs can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Chargers.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline Kansas City Moneyline BetMGM Chargers (-3.5) 35 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chargers (-3.5) 35 -184 +154 Bet on this game with FanDuel

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

TV Info: CBS

Kansas City's record against the spread in 2023 is 9-7-0.

There have been five Kansas City games (out of 16) that went over the total this season.

Los Angeles has a 6-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chargers are 3-0 as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Los Angeles has hit the over in five of its 16 games with a set total (31.2%).

