Chiefs vs. Chargers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) host the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium and will try to break a four-game losing streak.
Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Chargers and the Chiefs.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chargers
|3.5
|35
|-190
|+155
Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats
Kansas City Chiefs
- The Chiefs and their opponents have combined to score more than 35 points in 12 of 16 games this season.
- Kansas City's average game total this season has been 46.5, 11.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Chiefs are 9-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- Kansas City has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +155 moneyline set for this game.
Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles has an average total of 45.5 in their contests this year, 10.5 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Chargers are 6-10-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chargers have won four of their eight games as moneyline favorites this year (50%).
- Los Angeles has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, and won in each game.
Chargers vs. Chiefs Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Chargers
|20.9
|21
|24.1
|25
|45.5
|11
|16
|Chiefs
|22.4
|12
|17.6
|3
|46.5
|12
|16
Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends
Chiefs
- Kansas City has covered the spread twice and is 0-3 overall over its past three games.
- The Chiefs have gone over the total once in their past three games.
- The Chiefs are scoring fewer points in divisional games (20.8 per game) than overall (22.4), but also giving up fewer points (17.2) than overall (17.6).
- The Chargers have a negative point differential on the season (-51 total points, -3.2 per game), while the Chiefs have scored 76 more points than their opponents (4.8 per game).
Chargers
- Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 0-3 overall, in its past three contests.
- Los Angeles has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.
- In matchups versus teams in the same division, the Chargers are averaging 15.6 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 20.9 points per game. Defensively, they are allowing 30.2 points per game in divisional contests compared to 24.1 points per game in all games.
- The Chargers have been outscored by 51 points this season (3.2 points per game), while the Chiefs have put up 76 more points than their opponents (4.8 per game).
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.5
|47.6
|45.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.4
|26.8
|26.0
|ATS Record
|9-7-0
|5-4-0
|4-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-11-0
|1-8-0
|4-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|10-6
|5-4
|5-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.5
|47.8
|43.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.1
|26.8
|23.4
|ATS Record
|6-10-0
|3-5-0
|3-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-11-0
|3-5-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-4
|2-2
|2-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-7
|0-4
|0-3
