Derrick Henry will be up against the eighth-best rushing defense in the NFL when his Tennessee Titans meet the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Henry leads the team by amassing 1,014 yards on 261 rushes (63.4 ypg). He's scored 11 rushing TDs. In the passing game, Henry has caught 28 balls for 214 yards (13.4 ypg) this year.

Henry vs. the Jaguars

Henry vs the Jaguars (since 2021): 4 GP / 99.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 99.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Jaguars have let one opposing rusher to pick up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Jacksonville has allowed 12 opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Jaguars have let one opposing player to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 98.6 rushing yards the Jaguars yield per outing makes them the eighth-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

Opponents of the Jaguars have scored 13 touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Jaguars' defense is 13th in the league in that category.

Derrick Henry Rushing Props vs. the Jaguars

Rushing Yards: 48.5 (-118)

Henry Rushing Insights

Henry has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in seven games (43.8%) out of 16 opportunities.

The Titans have passed 52.8% of the time and run 47.2% this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 62.4% of his team's 418 rushing attempts this season (261).

Henry has a rushing touchdown in eight games this season, including multiple rushing TDs three times.

He has 50.0% of his team's 26 offensive touchdowns this season (13).

He has 33 carries in the red zone (67.3% of his team's 49 red zone rushes).

Henry's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Texans 12/31/2023 Week 17 12 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/24/2023 Week 16 19 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/17/2023 Week 15 16 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 12/11/2023 Week 14 17 ATT / 34 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 21 ATT / 102 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs

