The Phoenix Suns (19-16) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE. The over/under in the matchup is set at 229.5.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 229.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis has played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score over 229.5 points.

The average over/under for Memphis' outings this season is 220.9, 8.6 fewer points than this game's point total.

Memphis has gone 14-21-0 ATS this season.

The Grizzlies have come away with six wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Memphis has won four of its 14 games, or 28.6%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Grizzlies vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over 229.5 % of Games Over 229.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 15 42.9% 115.4 222.8 113.6 227 229.2 Grizzlies 10 28.6% 107.4 222.8 113.4 227 224.6

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

Memphis is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Four of the Grizzlies' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Against the spread, Memphis has had better results on the road (10-9-0) than at home (4-12-0).

The Grizzlies put up an average of 107.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 113.6 the Suns give up.

When it scores more than 113.6 points, Memphis is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 14-21 8-8 14-21 Suns 14-21 4-12 19-16

Grizzlies vs. Suns Point Insights

Grizzlies Suns 107.4 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 7-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-10 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 13-6 113.4 Points Allowed (PG) 113.6 13 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 12-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-2 11-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-2

