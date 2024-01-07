Grizzlies vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (19-16) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and BSSE. The over/under in the matchup is set at 229.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: AZFamily and BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-4.5
|229.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis has played 10 games this season that finished with a combined score over 229.5 points.
- The average over/under for Memphis' outings this season is 220.9, 8.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Memphis has gone 14-21-0 ATS this season.
- The Grizzlies have come away with six wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Memphis has won four of its 14 games, or 28.6%, when it is the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Memphis has a 40% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info
|Suns vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Suns vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Suns vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|15
|42.9%
|115.4
|222.8
|113.6
|227
|229.2
|Grizzlies
|10
|28.6%
|107.4
|222.8
|113.4
|227
|224.6
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- Memphis is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Four of the Grizzlies' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Memphis has had better results on the road (10-9-0) than at home (4-12-0).
- The Grizzlies put up an average of 107.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 113.6 the Suns give up.
- When it scores more than 113.6 points, Memphis is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|14-21
|8-8
|14-21
|Suns
|14-21
|4-12
|19-16
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Grizzlies vs. Suns Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Suns
|107.4
|115.4
|30
|13
|7-1
|9-10
|7-1
|13-6
|113.4
|113.6
|13
|14
|12-8
|8-2
|11-9
|8-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.