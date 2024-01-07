The Phoenix Suns (19-16) and the Memphis Grizzlies (12-23) are scheduled to play on Sunday at Footprint Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Devin Booker and Desmond Bane are two players to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, BSSE

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies' Last Game

In their previous game, the Grizzlies topped the Lakers on Friday, 127-113. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a team-high 31 points (and added one assist and nine boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 31 9 1 0 3 5 Marcus Smart 29 2 5 1 0 8 Desmond Bane 24 5 13 1 0 5

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Bane's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists, making 47.8% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per contest (fourth in league).

Jackson provides 21.1 points, 5.6 boards and 1.6 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 1.8 blocks.

Santi Aldama's numbers for the season are 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, making 45% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

Bismack Biyombo averages 5.7 points, 6.8 boards and 1.7 assists, making 57.4% of his shots from the field.

The Grizzlies get 7.2 points, 3.6 boards and 1.2 assists per game from David Roddy.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja Morant 22.6 5 7.3 0.7 0.5 1.4 Desmond Bane 24.4 4.5 6 0.6 0.2 3.5 Jaren Jackson Jr. 20.3 5.5 1.1 1.1 1.7 2 Marcus Smart 10.4 1.6 2.2 1.4 0.1 1.6 Santi Aldama 6.4 3.8 1 0.5 0.4 1.2

