How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (11-3) bring a five-game winning streak into a home matchup against the LSU Tigers (14-1), who have won 14 straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Ole Miss vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Tigers' 94.9 points per game are 42.5 more points than the 52.4 the Rebels give up.
- When it scores more than 52.4 points, LSU is 14-1.
- Ole Miss has an 11-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 94.9 points.
- The 67.1 points per game the Rebels score are 7.6 more points than the Tigers give up (59.5).
- Ole Miss has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 59.5 points.
- LSU has a 10-0 record when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.
- The Rebels are making 40.4% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (36.2%).
- The Tigers' 50 shooting percentage from the field is 16 higher than the Rebels have given up.
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 10.3 PTS, 52.2 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)
- Rita Igbokwe: 5.4 PTS, 2 BLK, 50.8 FG%
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33 FG%, 16 3PT% (4-for-25)
- Snudda Collins: 10.4 PTS, 33.6 FG%, 25.4 3PT% (15-for-59)
LSU Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ UAPB
|W 62-47
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|12/30/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 76-37
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/4/2024
|@ Alabama
|W 55-45
|Foster Auditorium
|1/7/2024
|LSU
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/11/2024
|Auburn
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/14/2024
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
LSU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Coppin State
|W 80-48
|Physical Education Complex
|12/30/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 110-68
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/4/2024
|Missouri
|W 92-72
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|1/11/2024
|Texas A&M
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|1/14/2024
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.