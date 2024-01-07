Will Patrick Mahomes II Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Patrick Mahomes II was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). If you're looking for Mahomes' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Looking at season stats, Mahomes has passed for 4,183 yards (261.4 per game) and 27 touchdowns, with 14 picks. He has completed 67.2% of his passes (401-for-597), and has 75 carries for 389 yards.
Patrick Mahomes II Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
Week 18 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
Mahomes 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|401
|597
|67.2%
|4,183
|27
|14
|7.0
|75
|389
|0
Mahomes Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|21
|39
|226
|2
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|29
|41
|305
|2
|1
|7
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|24
|33
|272
|3
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|18
|30
|203
|1
|2
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|31
|41
|281
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|30
|40
|306
|1
|1
|6
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|32
|42
|424
|4
|1
|4
|29
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|24
|38
|240
|0
|2
|3
|20
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|20
|30
|185
|2
|0
|6
|24
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|24
|43
|177
|2
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|27
|34
|298
|2
|0
|5
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|21
|33
|210
|1
|1
|4
|26
|0
|Week 14
|Bills
|25
|43
|271
|1
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 15
|@Patriots
|27
|37
|305
|2
|2
|3
|-5
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|27
|44
|235
|1
|1
|10
|53
|0
|Week 17
|Bengals
|21
|29
|245
|1
|0
|4
|2
|0
