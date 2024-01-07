Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill will be facing off on January 7, when the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) and Tennessee Titans (5-11) play at Nissan Stadium. In the article below, we take a look at the numbers to determine which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Titans vs. Jaguars Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Ryan Tannehill vs. Trevor Lawrence Matchup

Ryan Tannehill 2023 Stats Trevor Lawrence 8 Games Played 15 64.7% Completion % 65.5% 1,448 (181) Passing Yards (Per Game) 3,736 (249.1) 2 Touchdowns 19 6 Interceptions 12 77 (9.6) Rushing Yards (Per game) 329 (21.9) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 4

Jaguars Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Jaguars are giving up 21.4 points per game (15th in NFL) and 343.8 total yards per game (20th).

When it comes to defending the pass, Jacksonville's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks 27th in the league with 245.3 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranks 19th in the NFL with 6.7 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Jaguars' defense has looked good this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 1,577 total rushing yards allowed (98.6 per game).

Defensively, Jacksonville ranks 14th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 53.1%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranks fifth at 35.6%.

Titans Defensive Stats

