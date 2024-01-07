How to Watch Titans vs. Jaguars on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Titans (5-11) enter a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Titans Insights
- The Titans put up 4.1 fewer points per game (17.3) than the Jaguars allow (21.4).
- The Titans rack up 286.6 yards per game, 57.2 fewer yards than the 343.8 the Jaguars give up.
- Tennessee rushes for 104.4 yards per game, 5.8 more yards than the 98.6 Jacksonville allows.
- This season the Titans have 19 turnovers, seven fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (26).
Titans Home Performance
- The Titans score 22 points per game at home (4.7 more than overall) and allow 19.3 at home (2.4 fewer than overall).
- At home, the Titans accumulate more yards (310.6 per game) than they do overall (286.6). They also concede fewer yards at home (310.1) than they do overall (333.4).
- Tennessee picks up fewer passing yards at home (176 per game) than it does overall (182.2), but it also givse up fewer at home (214 per game) than overall (224.1).
- The Titans pick up more rushing yards at home (134.6 per game) than they do overall (104.4), and allow fewer at home (96.1 per game) than overall (109.3).
- The Titans convert 37.1% of third downs at home (4.8% more than overall), and concede on 32.1% of third downs at home (5.2% less than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|Houston
|L 19-16
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Seattle
|L 20-17
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|at Houston
|L 26-3
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.