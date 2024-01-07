Titans vs. Jaguars: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
Bookmakers expect the Tennessee Titans (5-11) to put up a fight in their attempt to break their three-game losing streak, as they are just 5.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. For this game, the total has been set at 40 points.
Titans vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jaguars (-5.5)
|40
|-250
|+190
|FanDuel
|Jaguars (-5.5)
|39.5
|-240
|+198
Tennessee vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Insights
- Tennessee has beaten the spread six times in 16 games.
- The Titans have one win ATS (1-3) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this year.
- There have been five Tennessee games (out of 16) that hit the over this year.
- Jacksonville is 9-7-0 ATS this season.
- As a 5.5-point favorite or greater, the Jaguars have one win ATS (1-2) this season.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of Jacksonville's 16 games with a set total.
