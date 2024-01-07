Titans vs. Jaguars: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Titans (5-11) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium.
The betting insights and trends for the Jaguars and Titans can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.
Titans vs. Jaguars Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Jaguars
|4
|41
|-200
|+165
Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Records & Stats
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans have played five games this season that ended with a combined score over 41 points.
- Tennessee's contests this season have a 40.7-point average over/under, 0.3 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Titans have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-9-1).
- This season, the Titans have been the underdog 13 times and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.
- Tennessee has a record of 1-3 when it is set as an underdog of +165 or more by oddsmakers this season.
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jacksonville has an average point total of 43.1 in their outings this year, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Jaguars are 9-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Jaguars are 7-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 70% of those games).
- Jacksonville has gone 3-2 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter (60%).
Jaguars vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Jaguars
|22.3
|13
|21.4
|15
|43.1
|10
|16
|Titans
|17.3
|28
|21.7
|16
|40.7
|5
|16
Titans vs. Jaguars Betting Insights & Trends
Titans
- Tennessee has no wins against the spread and is 1-2 overall in its last three games.
- The Titans have not gone over the total in their past three contests.
- On offense, the Titans are worse in division games (15.4 points per game) than overall (17.3). Defensively, they are also worse (26.6 points conceded per game) than overall (21.7).
- The Jaguars have totaled just 14 more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 70 points (4.4 per game).
Jaguars
- Over its last three games, Jacksonville has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- Jacksonville's past three contests have not gone over the total.
- The Jaguars have played better in divisional games, as they've averaged 6.3 more points against teams in their division (28.6 points per game) compared to their overall season average (22.3 points per game). That said, they've allowed 22.6 points per game in divisional matchups, while surrendering 21.4 points per game in all games.
- The Jaguars have totaled only 14 more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 70 points (4.4 per game).
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|40.7
|40.3
|41.0
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|21.6
|23.0
|ATS Record
|6-9-1
|4-3-1
|2-6-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-11-0
|3-5-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|4-9
|3-3
|1-6
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.1
|42.9
|43.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|24.1
|23.3
|ATS Record
|9-7-0
|4-5-0
|5-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-9-0
|4-5-0
|3-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|7-3
|4-2
|3-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|0-3
|2-1
