Monday's contest that pits the Alabama State Hornets (6-8, 1-0 SWAC) versus the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-9, 0-1 SWAC) at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 81-76 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama State, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on January 8.

The game has no set line.

UAPB vs. Alabama State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Where: Pine Bluff, Arkansas

Pine Bluff, Arkansas Venue: H.O. Clemmons Arena

UAPB vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama State 81, UAPB 76

Spread & Total Prediction for UAPB vs. Alabama State

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama State (-4.5)

Alabama State (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

UAPB has a 2-8-0 record against the spread this season compared to Alabama State, who is 8-3-0 ATS. The Golden Lions have gone over the point total in nine games, while Hornets games have gone over four times. In the last 10 games, UAPB is 2-8 against the spread and 1-9 overall while Alabama State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions have been outscored by 2.3 points per game (scoring 85.1 points per game to rank 16th in college basketball while allowing 87.4 per outing to rank 362nd in college basketball) and have a -32 scoring differential overall.

UAPB ranks 321st in college basketball at 33 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 fewer than the 38.9 its opponents average.

UAPB hits 2.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 11.6 (third-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.8.

The Golden Lions' 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 83rd in college basketball, and the 102.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 354th in college basketball.

UAPB has committed 12.9 turnovers per game (283rd in college basketball action), 1.4 fewer than the 14.3 it forces on average (46th in college basketball).

