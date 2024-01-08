Monday's game between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (6-8) and Alabama State Hornets (1-11) at H.O. Clemmons Arena has a projected final score of 82-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UAPB, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:30 PM ET on January 8.

In their last game on Saturday, the Golden Lions secured a 75-67 victory over Alabama A&M.

UAPB vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

UAPB vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 82, Alabama State 61

UAPB Schedule Analysis

On December 10 against the Arkansas Razorbacks, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 64) in our computer rankings, the Golden Lions secured their signature win of the season, a 74-70 victory on the road.

The Golden Lions have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

UAPB has tied for the third-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

UAPB 2023-24 Best Wins

74-70 on the road over Arkansas (No. 64) on December 10

78-76 on the road over SMU (No. 110) on December 4

75-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 256) on January 6

103-87 on the road over McNeese (No. 358) on December 31

UAPB Leaders

Zaay Green: 18.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 45.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

18.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 6.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 45.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55) Coriah Beck: 12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (27-for-81)

12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (27-for-81) Jelissa Reese: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 53.5 FG%

9.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 53.5 FG% Maya Peat: 9.1 PTS, 52.6 FG%

9.1 PTS, 52.6 FG% Maori Davenport: 5.1 PTS, 51.9 FG%

UAPB Performance Insights

The Golden Lions average 76.9 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 74 per contest (329th in college basketball). They have a +40 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Golden Lions are averaging 85.8 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 74.3 points per contest.

UAPB gives up 53.8 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 80.3 on the road.

