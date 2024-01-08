UAPB vs. Alabama State January 8 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) meet the Alabama State Hornets (4-7, 0-0 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC squads at 8:30 PM ET on Monday.
UAPB vs. Alabama State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 8
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
UAPB Players to Watch
- Rashad Williams: 19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joe French: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylen Milton: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lonnell Martin Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ismael Plet: 5.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Antonio Madlock: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- CJ Hines: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Micah Octave: 4.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sean Smith: 6.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Range: 12.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
UAPB vs. Alabama State Stat Comparison
|UAPB Rank
|UAPB AVG
|Alabama State AVG
|Alabama State Rank
|11th
|86.9
|Points Scored
|72.2
|246th
|363rd
|89.3
|Points Allowed
|76.1
|296th
|289th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|40.7
|42nd
|294th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|52nd
|3rd
|11.9
|3pt Made
|7.8
|147th
|37th
|16.8
|Assists
|12.2
|274th
|268th
|12.8
|Turnovers
|11.2
|125th
