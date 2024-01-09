Two of the NBA's top players will be squaring off when Luka Doncic (33.5 points per game, second in league) and the Dallas Mavericks (18-12) welcome in Desmond Bane (25.2, 15th) and the Memphis Grizzlies (10-19) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSW, and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV, BSSW, BSSE

Grizzlies Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Bane gets the Grizzlies 25.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He's sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Grizzlies are receiving 11.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Santi Aldama this year.

David Roddy gets the Grizzlies 8.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while putting up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies are getting 6.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this season.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic posts 33.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 9.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 17.6 points, 3.7 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 40.6% from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in NBA).

Dereck Lively posts 9.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 74.5% from the field.

Derrick Jones Jr. posts 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.0% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grant Williams averages 9.1 points, 1.7 assists and 3.8 boards.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Stat Comparison

Mavericks Grizzlies 119.3 Points Avg. 107.3 117.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.4 47.1% Field Goal % 43.9% 36.8% Three Point % 33.2%

