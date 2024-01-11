Arkansas State vs. Texas State January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Sun Belt slate includes the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) playing the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Arkansas State vs. Texas State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Arkansas State Players to Watch
- Dyondre Dominguez: 12.6 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Freddy Hicks: 11.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Taryn Todd: 11.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Izaiyah Nelson: 6.5 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Derrian Ford: 8.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Texas State Players to Watch
- Brandon Love: 11.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.7 BLK
- Kaden Gumbs: 9.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josh O'Garro: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Christian Turner: 7.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jordan Mason: 15.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Arkansas State vs. Texas State Stat Comparison
|Arkansas State Rank
|Arkansas State AVG
|Texas State AVG
|Texas State Rank
|197th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|70.0
|287th
|322nd
|77.9
|Points Allowed
|68.8
|124th
|89th
|38.9
|Rebounds
|35.8
|223rd
|41st
|11.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|56th
|45th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|4.3
|356th
|117th
|14.6
|Assists
|12.5
|251st
|297th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.9
|197th
