Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Central Arkansas Bears (3-11, 0-0 ASUN) facing the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-8, 0-0 ASUN) at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
TV: ESPN+
Central Arkansas Players to Watch
- Tucker Anderson: 13.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Masai Olowokere: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Johannes Kirispuu: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Isaiah Cozart: 15.7 PTS, 9.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 4.8 BLK
- Leland Walker: 14.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Devontae Blanton: 13.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 8.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- John Ukomadu: 8.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Central Arkansas Rank
|Central Arkansas AVG
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|296th
|69.4
|Points Scored
|84.7
|23rd
|302nd
|76.5
|Points Allowed
|79.8
|341st
|232nd
|35.5
|Rebounds
|44.5
|6th
|124th
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|14.3
|6th
|143rd
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.4
|100th
|189th
|13.4
|Assists
|16.3
|49th
|286th
|13.1
|Turnovers
|13.0
|279th
