Arkansas vs. Florida January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC) play a fellow SEC team, the Florida Gators (10-3, 0-0 SEC), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN.
Arkansas vs. Florida Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Tramon Mark: 17.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trevon Brazile: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chandler Lawson: 5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
Florida Players to Watch
- Tyrese Samuel: 14.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Walter Clayton Jr.: 15.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alex Condon: 8.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Zyon Pullin: 14.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Will Richard: 11.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Arkansas vs. Florida Stat Comparison
|Florida Rank
|Florida AVG
|Arkansas AVG
|Arkansas Rank
|14th
|86.3
|Points Scored
|82.3
|43rd
|252nd
|73.7
|Points Allowed
|76.4
|299th
|2nd
|45.2
|Rebounds
|37.7
|135th
|3rd
|14.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|253rd
|173rd
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.8
|247th
|45th
|16.5
|Assists
|12.3
|267th
|295th
|13.2
|Turnovers
|11.5
|155th
