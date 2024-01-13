Little Rock vs. UT Martin January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's OVC slate includes the UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) meeting the Little Rock Trojans (7-7, 1-0 OVC) at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Little Rock vs. UT Martin Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jamir Chaplin: 15.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 10.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Khalen Robinson: 17.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Jordan Sears: 19.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacob Crews: 17.5 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Issa Muhammad: 12.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KK Curry: 8.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Justus Jackson: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Little Rock vs. UT Martin Stat Comparison
|UT Martin Rank
|UT Martin AVG
|Little Rock AVG
|Little Rock Rank
|17th
|85.5
|Points Scored
|79
|86th
|349th
|80.8
|Points Allowed
|79.9
|344th
|10th
|43.6
|Rebounds
|36.4
|202nd
|156th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|75th
|37th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|6.9
|242nd
|128th
|14.3
|Assists
|13.8
|160th
|205th
|12
|Turnovers
|11.1
|121st
