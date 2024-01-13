Little Rock vs. UT Martin January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Little Rock Trojans (2-11) face a fellow OVC squad, the UT Martin Skyhawks (5-8), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Skyhawk Arena. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET.
Little Rock vs. UT Martin Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jaiyah Harris-Smith: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jayla Brooks: 9.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Faith Lee: 13.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leilani Wimbish-Gay: 9.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lamariyee Williams: 3.2 PTS, 3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
UT Martin Players to Watch
- Anaya Brown: 12.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Kenley McCarn: 16.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lexi Rubel: 9.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Norah Clark: 9.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Morgan Borgstadt: 7.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
