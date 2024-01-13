UAPB vs. Texas Southern January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's SWAC schedule includes the Texas Southern Tigers (1-10) against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-8) at 4:00 PM ET.
UAPB vs. Texas Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
UAPB Players to Watch
- Zaay Green: 19.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jelissa Reese: 8.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Coriah Beck: 10.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Maya Peat: 8.1 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Maori Davenport: 5.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- Daeja Holmes: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Taniya Lawson: 10.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaida Belton: 4.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jordyn Turner: 9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Shomari Phillips: 3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
