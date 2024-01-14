The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-3) meet a fellow SEC team, the Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at Foster Auditorium. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.

Arkansas vs. Alabama Game Information

Arkansas Players to Watch

Saylor Poffenbarger: 10.5 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

10.5 PTS, 12.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Taliah Scott: 23.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

23.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Daniels: 10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Samara Spencer: 11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Maryam Dauda: 8.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.9 BLK

Alabama Players to Watch

Sarah Ashlee Barker: 15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaliyah Nye: 13.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Essence Cody: 9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK Jessica Timmons: 11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Loyal McQueen: 9.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

