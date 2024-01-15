UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M January 15 Tickets & Start Time
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) meet the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) in a matchup of SWAC teams at 6:30 PM ET on Monday.
UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
UAPB Players to Watch
- Rashad Williams: 19.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joe French: 17.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kylen Milton: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lonnell Martin Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ismael Plet: 5.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Brian Myles: 7.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Charles Smith IV: 12.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Chris Felix Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Javontae Hopkins: 13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Andre Nunley: 4.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|UAPB AVG
|UAPB Rank
|273rd
|71.2
|Points Scored
|86.9
|11th
|335th
|79.1
|Points Allowed
|89.3
|363rd
|297th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|33.8
|300th
|165th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|299th
|333rd
|5.3
|3pt Made
|11.9
|3rd
|345th
|10.2
|Assists
|16.8
|35th
|259th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|12.8
|269th
