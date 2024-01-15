Monday's SWAC schedule includes the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-6) meeting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8) at 4:00 PM ET.

UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

UAPB Players to Watch

Zaay Green: 19.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Coriah Beck: 12.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jelissa Reese: 8.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Maya Peat: 9.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Maori Davenport: 5.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

Ryann Pane: 13.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK Desiree Lewis: 7.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Amauri Williams: 7.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jada Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Gerlyn Smith: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

