UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M January 15 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Monday's SWAC schedule includes the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-6) meeting the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-8) at 4:00 PM ET.
UAPB vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
UAPB Players to Watch
- Zaay Green: 19.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Coriah Beck: 12.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jelissa Reese: 8.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Maya Peat: 9.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Maori Davenport: 5.2 PTS, 6 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Ryann Pane: 13.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Desiree Lewis: 7.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amauri Williams: 7.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jada Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Gerlyn Smith: 8 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
