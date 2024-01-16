Arkansas vs. Texas A&M January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Bud Walton Arena. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and is available via SEC Network.
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Buy Tickets for Other Arkansas Games
Arkansas Players to Watch
- Tramon Mark: 17 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Trevon Brazile: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Khalif Battle: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Davonte Davis: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Chandler Lawson: 5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
Texas A&M Players to Watch
- Wade Taylor IV: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Henry Coleman III: 12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Andersson Garcia: 5.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jace Carter: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Solomon Washington: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison
|Arkansas Rank
|Arkansas AVG
|Texas A&M AVG
|Texas A&M Rank
|43rd
|82.3
|Points Scored
|76.2
|157th
|298th
|76.4
|Points Allowed
|66.6
|85th
|134th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|43.1
|11th
|255th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|16.9
|1st
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.7
|254th
|267th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.6
|250th
|159th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|9.6
|33rd
