The Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) face a fellow SEC opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-4, 0-0 SEC), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Bud Walton Arena. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET and is available via SEC Network.

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Arkansas Players to Watch

Tramon Mark: 17 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

17 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Trevon Brazile: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Khalif Battle: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Davonte Davis: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Chandler Lawson: 5.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Wade Taylor IV: 17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Henry Coleman III: 12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Andersson Garcia: 5.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.2 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Jace Carter: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Solomon Washington: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank 43rd 82.3 Points Scored 76.2 157th 298th 76.4 Points Allowed 66.6 85th 134th 37.7 Rebounds 43.1 11th 255th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 16.9 1st 246th 6.8 3pt Made 6.7 254th 267th 12.3 Assists 12.6 250th 159th 11.5 Turnovers 9.6 33rd

