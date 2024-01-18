The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (11-4) play the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-5) in a clash of ASUN squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Central Arkansas vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

Leah Mafua: 11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Jade Upshaw: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Bree Stephens: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Randrea Wright: 10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kinley Fisher: 12.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Ivy Turner: 11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Alice Recanati: 10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Antwainette Walker: 20.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Brie Crittendon: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Sierra McCullough: 6.3 PTS, 8.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

