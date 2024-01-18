The Central Arkansas Bears (4-12, 0-0 ASUN) play a fellow ASUN team, the Lipscomb Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Allen Arena. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Central Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Central Arkansas Players to Watch

  • Tucker Anderson: 13.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ubong Abasi Etim: 6.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Masai Olowokere: 8.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Johannes Kirispuu: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
  • Elias Cato: 10.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

Lipscomb Players to Watch

  • Will Pruitt: 13.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Owen McCormack: 9.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Derrin Boyd: 16.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Joe Anderson: 6.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • A.J McGinnis: 11.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Central Arkansas vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG Central Arkansas AVG Central Arkansas Rank
62nd 80.1 Points Scored 71.9 257th
241st 73.6 Points Allowed 76.1 297th
217th 35.8 Rebounds 37 164th
304th 7.5 Off. Rebounds 10.6 67th
45th 9.3 3pt Made 8.4 97th
118th 14.4 Assists 13.9 148th
116th 11 Turnovers 13.4 306th

