Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves January 18 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) match up with the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The matchup airs on TNT.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane puts up 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Grizzlies.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He's making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.
- The Grizzlies are receiving 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Santi Aldama this year.
- Bismack Biyombo is putting up 5.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 56.3% of his shots from the field.
- David Roddy is averaging 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is sinking 40.3% of his shots from the field.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards posts 26.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 boards per contest.
- Karl-Anthony Towns posts 21.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the field and 40.1% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.
- Rudy Gobert puts up 12.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocks (seventh in NBA).
- Mike Conley averages 11.4 points, 6.2 assists and 2.8 boards.
- Naz Reid averages 12.5 points, 1.0 assists and 4.5 boards.
Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison
|Timberwolves
|Grizzlies
|112.8
|Points Avg.
|106.9
|107.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.4
|48.4%
|Field Goal %
|43.7%
|38.1%
|Three Point %
|33.3%
