The Minnesota Timberwolves (24-9) match up with the Memphis Grizzlies (11-23) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 18, 2024. The matchup airs on TNT.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Game Information

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane puts up 24.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game for the Grizzlies.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He's making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are receiving 10.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Santi Aldama this year.

Bismack Biyombo is putting up 5.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is making 56.3% of his shots from the field.

David Roddy is averaging 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is sinking 40.3% of his shots from the field.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards posts 26.6 points, 5.1 assists and 5.3 boards per contest.

Karl-Anthony Towns posts 21.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, shooting 50.5% from the field and 40.1% from downtown with 1.8 made treys per contest.

Rudy Gobert puts up 12.6 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 2.1 blocks (seventh in NBA).

Mike Conley averages 11.4 points, 6.2 assists and 2.8 boards.

Naz Reid averages 12.5 points, 1.0 assists and 4.5 boards.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Stat Comparison

Timberwolves Grizzlies 112.8 Points Avg. 106.9 107.8 Points Allowed Avg. 113.4 48.4% Field Goal % 43.7% 38.1% Three Point % 33.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.