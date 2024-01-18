Little Rock vs. Southern Indiana January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) face the Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC) in a clash of OVC teams at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Little Rock vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Little Rock Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Little Rock Players to Watch
- Jamir Chaplin: 16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Khalen Robinson: 17.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Deantoni Gordon: 13.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Bradley Douglas: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- AJ Smith: 13.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jeremiah Hernandez: 14.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jack Mielke: 8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jack Campion: 5.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kiyron Powell: 6.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Little Rock vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison
|Southern Indiana Rank
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Little Rock AVG
|Little Rock Rank
|325th
|67.3
|Points Scored
|79.8
|67th
|171st
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|80.5
|349th
|111th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|36.3
|196th
|212th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|70th
|264th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.6
|264th
|243rd
|12.6
|Assists
|13.9
|148th
|303rd
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.1
|120th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.