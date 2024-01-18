The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-11, 2-1 OVC) face the Little Rock Trojans (8-8, 2-1 OVC) in a clash of OVC teams at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Little Rock vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Little Rock Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Little Rock Players to Watch

Jamir Chaplin: 16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK

16.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK Khalen Robinson: 17.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

17.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Deantoni Gordon: 13.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaylen Crocker-Johnson: 9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.7 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Bradley Douglas: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Indiana Players to Watch

AJ Smith: 13.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.3 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Jeremiah Hernandez: 14.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Jack Mielke: 8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Jack Campion: 5.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kiyron Powell: 6.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Little Rock vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison

Southern Indiana Rank Southern Indiana AVG Little Rock AVG Little Rock Rank 325th 67.3 Points Scored 79.8 67th 171st 71.2 Points Allowed 80.5 349th 111th 38.2 Rebounds 36.3 196th 212th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.5 70th 264th 6.6 3pt Made 6.6 264th 243rd 12.6 Assists 13.9 148th 303rd 13.3 Turnovers 11.1 120th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.